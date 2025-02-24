Lyon stopped 24 of the 28 shots he saw in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

Lyon's first appearance since Feb. 8 was highlighted by a late collapse of two goals in the final two and a half minutes, which allowed the Ducks to send the game to overtime. With the win, Lyon is up to an 11-6-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The 32-year-old has been effective in his 23 outings this season while backing up Cam Talbot. The Red Wings have a three-game week ahead of them, meaning Lyon will likely tend the twine for at least one contest.