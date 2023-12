Lyon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 16.

Lyon was playing very well before his injury, as he was 4-3-0 with a 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Red Wings are having trouble at this time between the pipes as Ville Husso (lower body) is also on injured reserve. James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson are currently the top two healthy goaltenders on the roster and Detroit is really struggling as they are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.