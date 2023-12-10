Lyon allowed four goals on 25 shots in the first two periods of Saturday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa.

The game got away from Detroit in the second period, when the Sens scored three times. It was Lyon's first loss in his last five games. He's been a big part of the Wings' recent success, so don't give this loss too much weight. Lyon was a revelation last season for the Panthers to help them get into the Cup playoffs, where they eventually lost in the Final. He's a sound netminder, but underrated. And that means Lyon is a fantasy find for managers who effectively play the wire.