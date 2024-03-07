Lyon allowed five goals on 40 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lyon didn't stand much of a chance Wednesday, facing a whopping 40 shots in just two periods before he was relieved by James Reimer to start the third. It's been a tough stretch for the 31-year-old Lyon -- he's lost three consecutive starts, allowing four goals or more in each outing. Overall, Lyon is 18-11-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA on the season. The Red Wings will look to bounce back Friday in a road matchup versus Arizona.