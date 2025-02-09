Lyon was chased from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay after yielding two goals on the first three shots of the game.

He left at 2:56 of the first period. Lyon's start was the shortest by a Detroit goalie since Jimmy Howard left a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals with an injury after 1:53 of a game on Jan. 10, 2015. He had won his last two starts against the Oilers and Canucks. Lyon will shake this off quickly, and he'll have two weeks to rest before the Red Wings take on the Wild on Feb. 22, 2025.