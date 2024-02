Lyon is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, Grand Rapids play-by-play broadcaster Bob Kaser reports.

Lyon will look to rebound after surrendering seven goals on 29 shots in an 8-4 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. He has a 14-7-2 record, 2.76 GAA and .915 save percentage in 23 outings in 2023-24. The Canucks, who rank second offensively this year with 3.69 goals per game, figure to be a tough adversary.