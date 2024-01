Lyon is Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site to start at home against Vegas on Saturday.

Lyon has a 12-6-1 record, 2.52 GAA and .923 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He'll look to build off Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over Philadelphia in which he made 30 saves. Vegas is 29-14-6 this season but just 11-9-4 on the road, so the game being in Detroit might help Lyon meaningfully.