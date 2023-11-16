Lyon is expected to start versus Toronto in Friday's Global Series contest in Sweden, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

James Reimer started for the Red Wings in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss, so it's not surprising that Lyon is getting the assignment for the second half of the back-to-back. No. 1 netminder Ville Husso isn't an option because he's back in Detroit to be with his wife, who gave birth to their first child. This will be Lyon's first start of the 2023-24 campaign after posting a 9-4-2 record, 2.89 GAA and .912 save percentage in 15 outings last year. Toronto ranks ninth offensively this campaign with 3.53 goals per contest.