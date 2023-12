Lyon (lower body) is not expected to be ready ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg and could be placed on injured reserve, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon told reporters he will get back on the ice soon, so he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. In the meantime, Ville Husso figures to see the bulk of the workload, though James Reimer should also be in contention for some starts.