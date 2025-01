Lyon is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday.

Lyon has an 8-6-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .901 save percentage in 19 outings in 2024-25. He hasn't won since Jan. 4, though Lyon has appeared in just four games since that date, posting a record of 0-1-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .910 save percentage over that stretch. Edmonton ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.32.