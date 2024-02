Lyon made 22 saves in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

While he lost his shutout bid in the second period, Lyon still nabbed his third straight win and 17th of the season -- more than he'd recorded in his entire career prior to 2023-24. After a couple of rough road outings, the 31-year-old netminder appears to be back on track. Over the course of his current win streak, Lyon has a .947 save percentage.