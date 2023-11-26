Lyon turned aside 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Joel Eriksson Ek beat him on a Minnesota power play late in the first period, but otherwise Lyon had an answer for everything fired his way. The 30-year-old has started three of the last four games for his first action of the season, going 2-1-0 and allowing only four goals on 83 shots for a .952 save percentage. Ville Husso and James Reimer had seen all the starts in the crease for the Wings until their trip to Sweden for the Global Series earlier this month, but Lyon is playing too well right now to be relegated to the press box.