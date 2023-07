Lyon signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Red Wings on Saturday, per PuckPedia

Lyon posted a 9-4-2 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 15 appearances with Florida last season. Detroit also signed netminder James Reimer on Saturday, so Lyon will have some competition for the backup role behind Ville Husso going into the 2023-24 campaign.