Lyon is expected to start at home Thursday against the Islanders, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon is on a personal four-game winning streak in which he's allowed just eight goals on 116 shots (.931 save percentage). That's elevated him to an 18-8-2 record, 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage through 28 contests overall. The Islanders rank 23rd offensively with 2.91 goals per game, so they figure to be a favorable matchup for Lyon.