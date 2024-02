Lyon is expected to start against Colorado on Thursday, Red Wings host Carley Johnston reports.

Lyon has a 15-8-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage through 25 games this season. While he's having a solid campaign overall, the 31-year-old goaltender has struggled recently, allowing 20 goals on 147 shots (.864 save percentage) over his past five appearances. It will be difficult to rebound versus the Avalanche, who are tied for first offensively with 3.68 goals per contest.