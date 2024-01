Lyon is expected to start in Thursday's road game against LA, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon has won two of his last three starts, but he's also surrendered 10 goals on 86 shots (.884 save percentage) over that stretch. He's 6-4-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 10 contests this season. The Kings rank 10th offensively this year with 3.38 goals per game, so this might be a difficult matchup for Lyon.