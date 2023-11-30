Lyon is expected to guard the home crease against Chicago on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon had to wait until Nov. 17 to make his season debut because he was the No. 3 goaltender in the depth charts behind Ville Husso and James Reimer. Lyon has taken advantage of what work he's been given though, posting a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .952 save percentage in three contests this campaign. Thanks to his strong play, this will be his fourth start in the span of six games. The Blackhawks rank 29th offensively this year with 2.65 goals per contest.