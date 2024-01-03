Lyon stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The Red Wings let a couple of leads slip away, but they rallied to stay ahead in the last half of the third period. Lyon has allowed 10 goals over three outings since he returned from an upper-body injury, but he's won two of those contests. The 31-year-old is 6-4-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. The Red Wings' offense is talented enough to cover his recent poor play, making him a solid fantasy target for wins. The team's road trip continues Thursday in Los Angeles.