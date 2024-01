Lyon will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Dallas, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon has won three of his past four outings, including a 27-save performance in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He has posted a record of 11-5-1 this season with one shutout, a 2.47 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 17 games this season. Dallas ranks third in the league this campaign with 3.63 goals per contest.