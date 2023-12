Lyon (upper body) will get the starting nod at home versus the Predators on Friday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Lyon will make his first appearance in the crease since Dec. 16 against the Flyers when he gave up one goal on 16 shots but still suffered a loss. Ville Husso's (lower body) continued absence could allow Lyon to share the crease with James Reimer, especially after Reimer gave up 17 combined goals in his last three contests.