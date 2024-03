Lyon will guard the road goal versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon has struggled mightily over the past two weeks, suffering four straight losses while posting an ugly 4.66 GAA and .866 save percentage. He'll try to start to right the ship in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's averaging only 2.76 goals at home this year, 27th in the NHL.