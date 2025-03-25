Lyon will defend the road net against Colorado on Tuesday, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Sebastian Cossa will be Lyon's backup because Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) and Cam Talbot (undisclosed) are unavailable. The 32-year-old Lyon made 16 saves on 17 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah after Mrazek sustained an injury. Lyon has a 12-8-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Colorado ranks sixth in the league with 3.34 goals per game in 2024-25.