Lyon will defend the road net Monday against Seattle, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon has surrendered 11 goals on 50 shots in two consecutive losses. He has compiled a 14-8-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 24 outings this season. The Kraken sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.72 goals per contest.