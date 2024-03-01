Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Saturday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon saw his four-game winning streak come to a halt Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders. Lyon gave up four goals on 26 shots as he saw his record drop to 18-9-2 with a pair of shutouts. Lyon has solidified his spot as the Red Wings' No. 1 netminder this season. He has a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Lyon spent last season with the Panthers and will face them for the second time this season -- he gave up two goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 win over Florida on Jan. 17.