Lyon will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon was brilliant Thursday as he stopped 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over Colorado. The win gives Lyon a 16-8-2 mark, with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Blues are currently holding down the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, and have scored 166 goals, 20th in the NHL.