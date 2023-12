Lyon will protect the home net Sunday against the Bruins, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon is coming off a 33-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville. In eight games this season, he has posted a 5-3-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Boston is tied for 18th in the league with 3.09 goals per contest this campaign.