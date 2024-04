Lyon will protect the home net Sunday against Buffalo, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Lyon is coming off a 34-save effort in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He only has one victory across his past 12 outings, permitting 42 goals on 377 shots (.889 save percentage) during that stretch. Lyon has a 19-17-4 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 40 appearances. He has gone 1-1-0 versus the Sabres this season, stopping 38 of 45 shots.