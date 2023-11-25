Lyon will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Sunday, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Lyon played twice in a row, a 3-2 loss versus Toronto in Sweden on Nov. 17 and a 4-0 shutout win over New Jersey on Wednesday in which he stopped all 16 shots. The Wild are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.06 goals per game.
