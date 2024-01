Lyon will patrol the home crease Wednesday against Ottawa, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon has won his past two outings, having stopped 58 of 60 shots during that span. Through 20 games this season, he has posted a 13-6-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Senators sit 11th in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per contest.