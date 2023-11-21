Lyon will patrol the home crease Wednesday against New Jersey, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Lyon, who will make his second straight start, is coming off a 26-save effort in Friday's 3-2 loss to Toronto during his season debut. The Devils rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.69 goals per game.
