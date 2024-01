Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

After giving up a pair of goals in the opening period, Lyon blanked Vegas over the final two frames en route to his fifth win in seven starts -- he has a .927 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 13-6-1 with an impressive .924 save percentage and 2.49 GAA this season. The Red Wings are back in action at home Wednesday versus Ottawa in their final game before the All-Star break.