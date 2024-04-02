Lyon turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Lyon was stellar Monday, holding the Lightning to a shorthanded marker in the second period and a power-play goal in the third en route to the 4-2 victory. It's the first win since Feb. 27 for Lyon, who'd gone 0-8-2 while struggling to an .881 save percentage in his prior 10 outings. The 31-year-old netminder is now 19-16-4 with a .907 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season. Lyon figures to be back in goal Friday when Detroit hosts the Rangers.