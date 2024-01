Lyon made 33 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over Los Angeles.

Lyon is undefeated in regulation in 2024 - he's 4-0-1 in his last five starts dating back to Jan. 2. Lyon has faced 184 shots in that five-game span, and his save percentage has sparkled in those games (.924). The Wings are playing strong hockey right now, and they're only one point out of a Wild Card spot. Lyon is going to be a critical part of their success in securing one of those Wild Cards.