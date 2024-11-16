Lyon (lower body) allowed five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Lyon gave up a goal in each of the first two periods and three more in the third as the Ducks pulled off a comeback. This was his first action since Oct. 30, as he had lost his share of the crease before missing a week with the injury. Lyon is now 2-4-0 with a 3.13 GAA and a .903 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Cam Talbot is likely to start in goal versus the Kings on Saturday.