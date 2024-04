Lyon will guard the road goal Monday against Tampa Bay, per Red Wings radio broadcaster Ken Kal.

Lyon is coming off a 36-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Florida. He has surrendered 36 goals on 303 shots during his 10-game winless slump. Lyon has posted a record of 18-16-4 this campaign with a 3.03 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 38 appearances. The Lightning sit fifth in the league with 3.48 goals per contest this season.