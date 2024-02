Lyon will defend the cage versus Vancouver at home Saturday, Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket reports.

Lyon will be making his 15th appearance in the Wings' last 16 contests, having gone 9-3-2 with a 2.68 GAA in his previous 14 outings. Even if Ville Husso (illness) is cleared to play soon, it seems the coaching staff has turned the net over to Lyon, at least for the time being.