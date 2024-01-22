Lyon stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Lyon was sharp Sunday, allowing just a Victor Hedman goal in the opening period before blanking the Lightning over the final two frames en route to the one-goal win. The 31-year-old netminder has been solid since taking over the starting job with Ville Husso (lower body) on injured reserve -- Lyon has gone 6-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in eight outings since the start of January. Overall, he's 11-5-1 with a .922 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season.