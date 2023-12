Lyon will start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday, Derek Lalonde told Max Bultman of The Athletic on Friday.

Lyon stopped 21 of 25 shots before being pulled after two periods in a 5-1 loss to Ottawa in his past start last Saturday. Despite that rough showing, he's been an effective backup in 2023-24, going 4-2-0 with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 save percentage in six contests this season. Philadelphia is tied for 21st offensively this year with 2.97 goals per game.