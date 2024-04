Lyon allowed four goals on 21 shots during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against Montreal.

Lyon shouldered the heaviest workload of his NHL career this season, going 21-18-5 through 44 games. His .904 save percentage is the result of his roller-coaster play, which can even been seen in recent games. Following two strong games, he has allowed 10 goals on 48 shots over his last two outings. James Reimer is projected to start Tuesday's regular-season finale in Montreal.