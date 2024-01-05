Lyon stopped 40 of 43 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Lyon earned his third win in the last four outings, though he's allowed at least three goals in each of those games. Thursday's effort was one of his best this season, as the 43 shots he faced were a season high. The 31-year-old also stopped both of the Kings' shootout attempts. Lyon is up to 7-4-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 11 appearances. He's the No. 1 goalie for the Red Wings, at least until Ville Husso (lower body) is ready to return.