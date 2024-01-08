Lyon stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Lyon has won three straight games, but this was the first time in five outings since he returned from an upper-body injury that he allowed fewer than three goals. The 31-year-old was bested twice by Trevor Zegras, including once in the opening minute. Lyon is up to 8-4-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage, and it looks like he has some momentum as the Red Wings' No. 1 goalie. They return home for a tough matchup with the Oilers on Thursday, giving Lyon plenty of time to rest.