Lyon allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Lyon struggled against the Canucks' top six, and the Red Wings' offense couldn't find much success versus Thatcher Demko. This was Lyon's second straight loss, and he's allowed 11 goals in those contests. On the year, he's down to 14-8-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 24 outings. Lyon is likely to keep the No. 1 role with Ville Husso (lower body) back on the shelf, though James Reimer is also around to challenge for playing time. The Red Wings' road trip continues Saturday in Calgary.