Nedeljkovic stopped 35 of 39 shots, helping the Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

After being helped to a 3-0 lead after the first period, Nedeljkovic coughed up three in the second period to enter the third in a 3-3 tie. He would allow just one in the third period to pick up the victory in the contest. This win is the first for Nedeljkovic since being called back up on Mar 23 and is his first victory since Nov 6. He should continue to split starts with Magnus Hellberg moving forward.