Nedeljkovic stopped eight-of-nine shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

It was his first NHL appearance since Dec. 8 after being recalled on an emergency basis from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League earlier Thursday. Nedeljkovic will be sent back down as soon as Ville Husso (lower body) returns, which may come as soon as mid next week. However, Magnus Hollberg was especially porous Thursday, allowing three goals on 13 shots, so Nedeljkovic could get the call Saturday against Philly.