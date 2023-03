Nedeljkovic was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic played nine games earlier in the season for the Red Wings, going 2-4-3 with a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage. He has regained his confidence at the AHL level, as he is 13-9-3 with a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage this season.