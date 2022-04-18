Nedeljkovic allowed six goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Florida.

This result was about what you would expect in a clash between the league's best offensive team and one of the NHL's worst defenses. Nedeljkovic shut out the Hurricanes in his previous start, but that strong effort against his former team is clearly an outlier, as Nedeljkovic has allowed three-plus goals in six of his last seven outings, and at least five goals in four of those games.