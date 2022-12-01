Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Nedeljkovic probably should have had the Sabres' first two goals, but there was little he could do about the other two. The 26-year-old was bailed out by his offense in the third period, but he allowed Jack Quinn to net the only tally in the shootout. In his last four starts, Nedeljkovic has given up 18 goals, and his performance Wednesday wasn't a convincing case for more playing time. He's at 2-3-2 with a 3.97 GAA and an .880 save percentage through eight appearances. He may not have to wait long for another start -- the Red Wings host the Golden Knights on Saturday and then visit the Blue Jackets on Sunday, with the latter of those games being the more favorable matchup.