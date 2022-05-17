Nedeljkovic left the IIHF World Championship with a lower-body injury, per Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now.

It's unclear how severe Nedeljkovic's injury is but it's possible that he left the tournament as a precaution. He was replaced on the roster by Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman. An update on his status will be available at some point leading up to Detroit's training camp.

