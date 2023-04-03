Nedeljkovic stopped 43 of 45 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nedeljkovic was superb Sunday, allowing just a pair of power-play goals en route to a third consecutive victory. The 27-year-old netminder is now 3-2-0 with a strong .925 save percentage since he was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on March 23. Overall, Nedeljkovic is 5-6-2 with an .895 save percentage on the year. He's certainly earned a starting role while Ville Husso (lower body) remains sidelined.