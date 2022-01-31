Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to exit the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll guard the crease at home versus the Ducks.

Nedeljkovic has dropped four games in a row in which he recorded a terrible 5.12 GAA and .841 save percentage. Still, with Thomas Greiss (not injury related) still working his way back to 100 percent, the Wings don't have much in the way of alternatives than to simply keep rolling with Nedeljkovic. Coming out of the All-Star break, Nedeljkovic could see more starts heading to Greiss if he isn't able to rediscover his game soon.